Fisheries certification talks appear in favour of globally visible labelling

June 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Though there is divergence of opinion on a certification programme for sustainable Indian fisheries, some stakeholders are betting on a widely recognisable labelling system considering products from India compete with their counterparts from other countries.

“Our products vie for a share in the international market. An internationally recognisable label makes them more visible,” said sources in the Seafood Exporters’ Association of India.

The opinion comes in the wake of a call by fishing boat operators to develop an Indian eco-labelling system for sustainability. Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of boat operators’ association claimed that exporters were not promising a premium for catch even with the labelling system in place. He is of the view that India should evolve its own standards and a labelling system.

An Indian system of labelling is needed, he said, as the international certification had evolved out of a need for sustainability in waters where biodiversity is limited and the number of commercially important species is less when compared to tropical waters. Indian fisheries depend on a wide variety of fishes, and none of which is facing depletion threats, he claimed. He expressed apprehension that the current certification system by agencies might lead to a monopolistic and exploitative situation.

Sunil Mohammed, a marine scientist formerly with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, said countries such as Japan and Iceland had resorted to self-certification but had abandoned the practice now.

Dr. Mohammed, who was a key participant in the two-day dialogue on fishery certification for achieving sustainable development goals held here this month, cited officials from the Central Fisheries department and Marine Products Export Development Authority as favouring Indian seafood being certified by global leaders in eco-labelling instead of going for self-certification. The Union government has also recognised the need to provide support to Indian fisheries to get certified by international agencies.

Seafood export industry sources said the industry recognised the need for creation of awareness among stakeholders on the need for certification that could pay dividends in the form of better market visibility and business.

The Seafood Exporters’ Association has decided that it will, with the support of Marine Stewardship Council, London, conduct pre-assessments and develop improvement action in preparation for certification for marine catch off the coast of India like deep-sea shrimp, octopus, squid, cuttlefish, and blue swimming crab.