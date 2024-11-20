ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherfolk given ultimatum to vacate land near flyover

Published - November 20, 2024 01:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the nomadic fishing community, predominantly from Karnataka, who have settled on a vacant plot near the Kundannoor flyover, overgrown with wild vegetation, demanding they vacate the place.

Though municipal officials, accompanied by the police, arrived at the spot on Tuesday (November 19) to evict the residents, the operation was postponed after the settlers requested three additional days to vacate the area, citing the presence of elderly people and children. “Our initial plan was to evict them and provide temporary shelter in our hall. However, we have now granted them two days until Thursday, 5 p.m., to clear the site,” said Antony Ashanparambil, chairperson of Maradu Municipality.

The municipality’s move follows a series of dramatic events in the area after a police team from Alappuzha apprehended a suspected member of the dreaded ‘Kuruva’ gang on Saturday night (November 16).

A group of individuals, including women, allegedly attacked the police and freed the suspect, but he was eventually recaptured. It was revealed that not only nomads but also anti-social elements from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had been residing in the area for some time.

After the incident, the police and the municipal authorities ordered the occupants to move out. “Since then, most of them have voluntarily vacated the place. Now, only the fisherfolks from Karnataka, who go fishing in coracle boats are left there,” said Mr. Ashanparambil.

He also said that the municipality plans to clean up the area and develop it into a park, with involvement from private players, including two premium hotels in the area.

