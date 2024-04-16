Fish scarcity looms large over Kerala

April 16, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

A fish scarcity off Kerala coast that reared its head in the early part of 2024 has now deteriorated into a situation in which dozens of retail shops around Kochi have been forced to down shutters because there is not enough fish in the market. Rising sea temperature and unhealthy fishing practices have contributed to the severe scarcity of fish in the waters off the State, feel traditional fishermen who said the dry months are traditionally known for a fall in fish catch.

However, the shortage is yet to turn acute and yet fish stalls are forced to stop functioning, said Antony Kurishinkal, a traditional fisherman and a leader of traditional fishermen community in Alappuzha district. He claimed that more than 80% of the fishing boats are grounded. They have not ventured out for about 70 days now. Even when they venture out they come back with little or no catch.

“We have not opened fish stalls for the last two days. Activities in the coming days will be determined by fish availability,” says C.S. Sajith, who works at a popular fish retail store in Vypeen island. He said that while small fishes, which are in demand are available in much reduced quantities, larger varieties of fish are not available at all.

The price of all-time favourites like Indian oil sardines has gone up to ₹240 a kg when available, while Indian mackerels cost ₹240 to ₹260 a kg depending on availability. Mr. Sajith said that seer fish and pomfrets have not hit the market since Easter. The price of sea and fresh water shrimp vary according to size – ranging between ₹360 and ₹600 a kg. Anchovies, which are also in great demand, are also scarce in the market. Anchovies cost around ₹280 a kg.

Seasonal variations in fish catch is going to be a crucial issue for the thousands of fishermen, who depend on the sector for a livelihood, and for people who see cheap fish as a source to meet nutritional needs.

Local fishermen and fish vendors have said that supplies from neighbouring states have been meeting the shortage in the State. According to Charles George, leader of an independent trade union of fishermen in the traditional sector, of the nearly nine lakh tonnes of fish required in the state 5.5 to six lakh tonnes come from outside Kerala. He called on the government to intervene to ensure that local fishermen received remunerative prices for their work and to free the sector of middlemen, who have taken a stranglehold, he said.

