Fish price continues to rule high, chicken price eases

July 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The price of fish, triggered by a fall in landings, continues to rule above normal levels as the price of chicken has eased considerably from about a fortnight ago.

Prices of some of the vegetables, including tomato, small onions and ginger are above ₹100 a kg in the retail market while English beans and locally produced vegetable cowpea prices are high.

The monsoon season trawling ban and loss of fishing days due to weather warnings have combined to seriously impact fish availability. Most fish stalls, which usually sold 10 to 16 varieties of fish ahead of the trawl ban, now has a limited variety. An online seller, for instance, was offering only seven varieties of fish on Monday. The offer included farm-grown mud crabs.

There is a shortage of oil sardines, which is usually available in large quantities during the monsoon. The fish was selling for ₹220 a kg. The seller said that the sardines now available in the market were not the premium quality usually landed during the rainy months on Kerala coast.

Sole fish was selling for ₹440 a kg while ribbon fish sold for ₹400 a kg. Seabass sold for ₹700 a kg while live crab was selling for ₹580 a kg. Medium size prawns was selling for ₹480 a kg.

Traditional fishermen, who are allowed to venture out for fishing during the rainy season, have witnessed a season of poor catch. With increasing fuel cost and bad weather conditions, the season is one of serious hardship.

However, the price of chicken, which had gone up to about ₹170 a live bird about a fortnight ago, came down to ₹100 this week. A poultry farmer attributed the fall in prices to a serious slump in demand ahead of the Onam festival season and the slow down in catering and hotel business. Sources in All Kerala Poultry Federation said that the availability of chicken in the State had improved during the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the price of vegetables like tomato, small onions, and ginger continued to rule above ₹100 a kg. While ginger sold for ₹280 a kg in the retail market in Ernakulam on Monday, the price of small onions was ₹190 a kg. Tomato price has remained around the earlier level selling for ₹115 a kg in the retail market. Green chilly too has continued to be pricey at ₹100 a kg in the retail market in Ernakulam.

Prices of some of the cold season products in the retail market like beetroot (₹55 a kg), carrot (₹65 a kg), and French beans (₹80 a kg) continue to rule high.