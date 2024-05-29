ADVERTISEMENT

Fish kill reported in Muttar in Ernakulam

Published - May 29, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fish kill was reported in the Muttar river (a tributary of the Periyar) on May 27 and 28.

Dead fish could be spotted in large numbers at Kottakadavu and Edamula. The incident occurred a week after the Periyar witnessed mass fish kill on May 20 and 21.

“Several dead fish could be found floating near the Thoombungal Thodu, which joins the Periyar at Edamula. A colour change [blackish] was also detected in the waters,” said K.M. Ismail, member of the Edamula ward under Eloor municipality. “I had alerted officials of the Pollution Control Board [PCB] and environmentalists about the development,” he said.

PCB officials collected samples from the affected regions. Though preliminary inference pointed to a dip in oxygen levels resulting in fish kill, the authorities said a clear picture would emerge only after analysing other parameters in the water samples collected. The Muttar stretch of the Periyar had witnessed incidents of fish kill in the past too.

Studies had shown that an increase in organic content in the water owing to suspected discharge of untreated domestic sewage had resulted in fish kill following dip in oxygen levels, the officials said.

