Fish kill in Periyar: Kerala State Pollution Control Board says no industrial effluents detected in water samples

A preliminary report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on the mass fish kill reported along the Eloor-Edayar industrial stretch of the Periyar on May 20 and 21 claimed that there was no presence of industrial effluents in water samples taken for analysis.

The report prepared by the environmental engineer at the Environmental Surveillance Centre of the board at Eloor said the flow of water, which had low oxygen levels, from the upstream of the regulator-cum-bridge after the shutters were lifted following heavy rains on May 20 might have resulted in the fish kill. The results on biological oxygen demand (BOD) and the presence of heavy metals in the samples were awaited.

The opening of shutters led to depletion of oxygen in the river stretch downstream of the bund. The dip in oxygen level at Vettukadavu from 6.8 mg/litre on May 20 morning to 3.2 mg/litre in the night was an indicator for this finding, the report said.

The report also gave a clean chit to the five companies permitted to discharge treated effluents into the river. Inspections showed that there were no illegal discharge from these units. The examination of surveillance camera footage did not find any illegal discharge. However, a closure notice was served on Alliance Marine Products, a chicken waste rendering unit, on May 22 following detection of untreated wastewater in the river, it said.

The report recalled earlier inferences by the board that pointed towards overloading of organic materials upstream of the Pathalam bund in the summer season and the dip in oxygen levels downstream whenever the shutters were opened by the Irrigation department. It also blamed the department for not maintaining the lean flow in the river and giving prior notice on opening of shutters.

