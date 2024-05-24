Fish death reported in Chithrapuzha, say activists

Nadi Samrakshana Samithi, a group of volunteers for protection of rivers, alleged that with the rainy season setting in factories located along river shores have begun to discharge untreated effluents into the waters.

General secretary of the Samithy T.N. Prathapan and activist M.N. Giri said in a statement that fish deaths had been reported from Chithrappuzha close on the heels of the massive fish death in the river Periyar near Pathalam area.

The activists said that the discharge of ‘poisonous’ materials into the river had resulted in traditional fishermen losing their means of livelihood and being plunged into penury. The government must act against such unscrupulous elements discharging effluents into the waterbodies, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.