Fish curry served at wedding reception may have caused food poisoning, says Health department

May 22, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has said that fish curry served at a wedding reception may be the source of food poisoning reported at Udayamperoor on Sunday.

Nearly 70 persons who attended the reception at Malekad were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura, after they complained of diarrhoea and stomach ache.

The District Health Office said the condition of the patients was stable. A majority of those who experienced difficulties, including fever and body cramps, were discharged on Sunday evening. An expectant mother, who was initially admitted to the taluk hospital, was later shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam.

Mulanthuruthy block panchayat president Raju P. Nair said on Monday that the condition of those affected by food poisoning had improved. “Though the Health department had taken samples to ascertain the source, we have not yet received the results,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Health department urged the public to maintain vigil against food poisoning, especially ahead of the onset of monsoon. Care should be taken not to consume unsafe water. Food prepared in unhygienic conditions should be avoided. Consumption of raw and undercooked meat and poultry must also be avoided.

The Health wing also urged Health inspectors in local bodies to step up vigil against sale of adulterated and contaminated food.

