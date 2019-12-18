Fish bone stuck in man’s lung for 2 years removed

A fish bone which remained stuck in the lung of a 52-year-old man from Qatar for more than two years was removed by doctors at a private hospital in the city.
A Kerala native, the patient had been suffering from pneumonia for the past two years.
X-rays and scans could not detect the matter hidden deep inside the lower lobe of the right lung as organic matter seldom shows up in scans, said Tinku Joseph, interventional pulmonologist, at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, where the patient sought treatment.
He was subjected to a bronchoscopic procedure that brought out the fish bone measuring 5x3 cm. Along with it, the pus formed around it was drained too.
The pus was clogged inside because of the foreign matter and was not getting drained out naturally. This was giving him an infection every now and then, the doctor said.
He was discharged after 48 hours of the procedure.
