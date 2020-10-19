Kochi

First woman doctor of Arya Vaidya Sala dead

Pulakkat Madhavikutty Varasyar, 94, the first woman doctor at the Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, died at her house on Monday.

Dr. Varasyar had run Arya Vaidya Pharmacy at Shoranur for 52 years before retiring in 2015. Late Ayurveda scholar N.V. Krishnankutty Varier was her husband. She is survived by a daughter. The funeral will take place at Thiruvambadi Devaswom Shanti Ghat in Thrissur on Tuesday morning.

