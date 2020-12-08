First Water Metro ferry launch postponed to January

KOCHI

08 December 2020 01:42 IST

Delay attributed to difficulty in sourcing spares from Europe during the pandemic crisis

The first ferry of the Water Metro project is expected to roll out of the Cochin Shipyard in January 2021, following which it will undergo extensive trials along routes identified for the project, before commencing operations in the Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor from February.

Sources in the shipyard and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) attributed the month-long delay in launching the first ferry – an air-conditioned 100-seater vessel – to difficulty in sourcing spares from Europe, particularly Germany, due to the pandemic situation. It resulted in a few mandatory quality inspections being postponed, they said.

The initial delay will be made up for in the delivery of subsequent vessels. The delivery of four vessels in the next lot will be advanced from April to March. “Our aim is to take delivery of all the twenty-three 100-seater vessels before the November 2021 deadline. The shipyard is confident of adhering to timelines to deliver vessels in different lots,” said KMRL sources.

Advertising

Advertising

Shipyard sources attributed the delay in rolling out the first ferry to difficulty in sourcing components in the wake of the pandemic and the time taken by manufacturers to provide components as per unique specifications of the ferries. A few vendors have been directed to send items by air, to overcome delay in marine shipments. Care has been taken to keep the weight of each component under check, since it would affect the draft and power of each vessel.

Despite the pandemic-induced delay, it was an achievement to be able to roll out the first ferry within 16 months of the shipyard being awarded the tender in September 2019, they said.

The construction of terminals is under way at nine of the 16 locations in the Greater Kochi area. As many berthing spaces were identified for berthing the 23 Water Metro vessels. More terminals will be built in the second phase when fifty-five 50-seater ferries are expected to be launched. The terminals in Vyttila and Kakkanad are expected to be ready in January. Land will be acquired from a private landowner to house the terminal proposed for an intervening halt at Eroor. The Water Metro’s control room will be readied adjacent to its Vyttila terminal, it is learnt.

Efforts are under way to hew out adequate parking spaces near each terminal since approach roads to most terminals are narrow. Commercial space too had been envisaged at the terminals, but at a lesser scale than the commercial space developed in Kochi Metro stations, metro sources added.

On the fare structure proposed for ferries in different routes, the sources said it would be decided shortly, in consultation with the State government. “The fare will be comparable to the ones offered by modern vessels in operation in the region.”

After the Vyttila-Kakkanad route, ferries will operate in the busy Ernakulam-Fort Kochi and Eloor-Cheranalloor routes. The terminal works are progressing here. Work on a dedicated terminal at Ernakulam is under way at the Marine Drive waterfront near the High Court Junction.