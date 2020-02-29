First tests negative for COVID-19 suspect

KOCHI

Patient from Payyannur admitted to isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital

The first tests of a 36-year-old person, who was admitted to the isolation ward of Government Medical College, Ernakulam, with viral pneumonia symptoms, have come back negative for COVID-19. The samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha. The patient was admitted to the isolation ward on Friday.

However, the hospital authorities said the patient was critical and was on ventilator. A native of Payyannur, the patient works in Malaysia and had landed at the Kochi airport on Thursday night.

At present, two patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital. District Collector S. Suhas visited the hospital to review the situation.

Under surveillance

On Friday, as many as 17 persons were put under surveillance in the district. Eight persons were removed from the surveillance chart on Friday. As of now, 28 persons are in home quarantine in the district. Control room number: 0484-2368802.