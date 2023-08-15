First salvo from Papal delegate in battle of liturgy, asks rebel priests if they want to continue in Church

August 15, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil raised a stern voice of warning asking rebel priests in the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly if they were with the Pope and wanted to continue as priests of the Catholic and Syro-Malabar Church.

He was a little less tough on the rebels among lay faithful but asked if they were with the Pope. He cautioned them that they were being used as cover for disobedience to the Pope, the vicar of Christ, by the rebels. He told them not to be led astray.

He said lay people may have often been unwilling and unwitting tools in a sacrilegious protest. Some of the priests and laity may have been led into protest in good faith, believing that they were engaging in a dialogue.

By siding with the rebellion in a sense of solidarity, they were siding with de facto separation from the Catholic Church. They appeared to be intimidated by a small group of violent protesters, the Papal delegate said.

He was delivering a homily during a concelebrated Mass at Mount St. Thomas, headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, on the feast of Assumption of Mary, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

He said he had been chosen for a difficult mission. Continued rejection of the synodal Mass would lead only to great scandal and harm to the Church before the eyes of the observers. Going down on his knees before the altar he sought forgiveness from all for any thing on the part of anyone who may have given any reason, as real or supposed justification for this rebellion.

The Papal delegate’s warning and appeal came a day after dramatic scenes at the St. Mary’s basilica on Monday during which he entered the basilica church under heavy police protection even as the rebel group laid siege to the church, shouting slogans and repeating ‘go back’ calls to prevent his entry into the church, which was closed on the eve of Christmas last year.

At the centre of the quarrel in the Syro-Malabar Church is the way the Mass is celebrated. The synod has ruled that the 50:50 Mass (celebrant facing the people during the opening and imparting of blessings at the conclusion after communion) is the norm. The rebels say they want the priests to face the congregation throughout the liturgy.

The Papal delegate said during the Tuesday mass that continued rebellion and refusal to celebrate the mass in the unified version would bring only disobedience, a great sin. Disobedience would not bring God’s blessings, he said and invoked the blessings of the Virgin Mary, who set an example of unreserved obedience to God’s will.