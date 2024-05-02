First private industrial park on college campus at Muvattupuzha

May 02, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Robotics innovation pioneer Genrobotic Innovations has launched Kerala’s first industrial park on a college campus in the State at the Ilahia College of Engineering and Technology, Muvattupuzha. Industry on campus is a government initiative to encourage educational campuses to use available space for innovations and start-ups.

The ₹3-crore facility will be developed as a centre to stimulate innovation in education and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics efficiently through research, says Tom Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, Kerala Startup Mission, who inaugurated the facility on the ICET campus on Wednesday.

Abdul Salam, director, Ilahia College of Engineering, V.U. Sidhique, manager, ICET, P.H. Muneer, chairman, ICET, and Nikhil N. P., director and co-founder of Genrobotic Innovations, were present.

Genrobotics, ranked among the top three AI start-ups in India and is known for Bandicoot, the world’s first robotic scavenger. The innovator proposes to develop the park as a hub to foster creation of advanced technologies and encourage bright and visionary minds.

The facility will comprise an advanced R&D laboratory and a production facility. Through the partnership, Genrobotics aims to conduct advanced research and development activities specifically dedicated to humanoid and semi-humanoid robotics and AI.

Viewed as the first humanoid R&D centre in the State, it will facilitate internships, research, and jobs for students both on-campus and off-campus, providing hands-on opportunity for research, development, and commercialisation of ideas in robotics and AI into tangible commercial products.

“The collaborative venture with ICET is the first of its kind and a start to our future establishment of technology centres across colleges in Kerala,” says Mr. Nikhil. This is the first time in India that an industrial park is being established to make the process of integration of AI and robotics faster and more efficient through proper research, he says.

Genrobotics has been recognised by the State government as a great venture, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the robotics landscape. The company offers a diverse range of robotic solutions — from advanced medical robotics to automated oil tank cleaning systems.

