First phase of tetrapod casting nears completion at Chellanam

November 30, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers engaged in deploying tetrapods along the Chellanam coast.

Workers engaged in deploying tetrapods along the Chellanam coast. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The first phase of work to lay a wall made of tetrapods to protect around 7.5 km of the sea coast at Chellanam is expected to be completed by early next year.

Chellanam panchayat president K.L. Joseph said residents were satisfied with the tetrapod work, which offered a sense of security to them. He added that the area between the fishing harbour and Puthenthode was the most vulnerable to sea erosion.

Chellanam has been witness to severe sea incursion, especially during the rainy season. The problem gets worse when rain and wind cause sea swell which leads to flooding in areas close to the coast.

T.A. Dalphin of Paschima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samiti (council for the protection of coastal West Kochi) said the remaining portion of the coast too should come under the tetrapod cover so that no family was affected in the coming rainy season.

Meanwhile, a total of 54,774 tetrapods of two tonnes each out of the total requirement of 66,039 have been cast. Of them 51,375 have been placed along the coast. Out of a total of 56,110 tetrapods of 3.5 tonnes each that are required, 42,749 have been cast. Of them, 41,815 have been placed along the coast. There are also a small number of tetrapods that weigh five tonnes each. They are yet to be placed.

