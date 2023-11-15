First phase of Integrated Handloom Village at Chendamangalam to be ready early next year

November 15, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The first phase of the much-awaited Integrated Handloom Village at Chendamangalam, near North Paravur, is expected to be commissioned in January 2024. The Handloom Village is meant to showcase the long handweaving history and traditions of Kerala and to act as a central point for those keen on associating with local artistes and artisans, who keep a long tradition alive through their dedication.

The State Budget for 202-23 had set aside ₹10 crore for the Integrated Handloom Village project in addition to the ₹5.50 crore set aside for modernisation of handloom societies and promotion of value-added products.

The project had faced teething troubles. However, construction of the approach road to the project site and a compound wall had been completed early this year. The project is being executed by the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles.

It is estimated that the first phase of the project will cost ₹19 crore. The phase will comprise a production and sales centre, an exhibition centre and a design centre, which will be at the heart of the Integrated Handloom Village project. Sources said that the roofing work for the first phase had already been completed.

The second phase of the project will comprise a museum dedicated to the handloom industry and an amphitheatre. The project is coming up on more than 1.5 acres and there will be sufficient space for all the facilities envisaged in the blueprint, sources added.