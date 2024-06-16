First phase of handloom village likely to be launched in September

The first phase of the Integrated Handloom Village project at Chendamangalam is likely to be launched in September this year with the completion of around 90% of works on the main buildings in the project complex.

The project aims at showcasing the indigenous weaving traditions from traditional handloom industries at Chendamangalam. Despite a drastic decline in the number of workers, there are still dozens of looms in and around Chendamangalam, known for producing high-quality products with exquisite finishes.

The handloom village project received support in the State Budget for 2022-23, with ₹10 crore was earmarked for it. The entire complex, which includes an exhibition and sales avenue, design studio, and a hall for conferences, will cost around ₹15 crore. The exhibition and sales centre, along with the design studio and museum, will be the key components of the project.

The studio was designed to allow customers to walk in, view available designs, or provide blueprints for weavers to create products to their satisfaction, sources in the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Kannur, said.

The museum will provide a bird’s eye view of the handloom tradition in the State that goes back in time, and the demonstration centre will explain the process of handloom fabric production. The demonstration centre is expected to be a big boost for the GI-tagged Chendamangalam handloom products.