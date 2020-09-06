First metro train to leave Pettah station tomorrow noon

Paintings of fishermen rescuing stranded people during the 2018 floods adorn the metro’s Pettah station.

Kochi

06 September 2020 19:44 IST

CM to inaugurate Thykoodam-Pettah extension

Close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating Kochi metro’s Thykoodam-Pettah extension through videoconferencing from Thiruvananthapuram at 12.30 p.m. on Monday, Mr. Vijayan, Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma from the State capital and Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri from New Delhi, will jointly flag off the first train from the station.

The plaques announcing the formal commencement of work on the metro viaduct from S.N. Junction to Thripunithura too will be unveiled on the occasion. KMRL had awarded the tender for the work in August, while work on the Pettah-S.N. Junction viaduct is under way. The 25-km Aluva-Pettah metro corridor was executed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., while KMRL would do the ongoing and subsequent extension works.

Station theme

In keeping with Kochi’s identity, the Pettah station will have fishing as the theme, while also considering its proximity to Champakkara Market, which is among the biggest fish markets in Kerala. Paintings which take people back to Kochi’s fame as a prominent fish-landing hub adorn the walls of the station.

The noticeable role played by Kerala’s traditional fishermen in rescuing thousands of people who were stranded in houses and other buildings during the 2018 deluge too has been rightly acknowledged through such paintings at vantage points in the station.

Speaking about fishing being chosen as the station’s theme, Charles George, president of Kerala Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi, who coordinated rescue efforts led by fishermen in the August 2018 deluge in the region, spoke of how fishermen from Puthu Vype, who owned small fishing vessels, were the first to step in with help on August 16 morning, within a day of water level rising in different parts of Ernakulam district. “Container lorry operators provided lorries to carry boats to severely-affected places. Fishermen from Thoppumpady, Kannamaly and Chellanam followed suit,” he said.

While thanking the State government for terming fishermen as Kerala’s Own Navy, Mr. George spoke of how the livelihood of fisherfolk community in Kerala was at stake, mainly due to steep fall in catch. “The government must urgently rush help to the sector since oil sardine, which was the mainstay of catch and has a lot of health benefits, is fast disappearing from Kerala’s shores. The catch in 2019 was 77,000 tonnes, a steep decline from 3.99 lakh tonnes in 2012. This year’s catch has further plummeted to 45,000 tonnes, which is 1/8th of the 2012 catch. This calls for an urgent famine package for the community. It is deplorable that the State and the Centre are neglecting the sector, despite COVID-19 making matters worse. The question now being asked is who will rescue Kerala’s own soldiers,” he said.