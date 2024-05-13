ADVERTISEMENT

First Haj flight from Nedumbassery on May 26

Published - May 13, 2024 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

4,474 pilgrims will leave for Haj from Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Additional District Magistrate Asha C. Abraham reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Haj pilgrim season at Cochin International Airport on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Haj camp had been set up at the airport over a lakh sq ft of space, said a press release here. It said that the first Haj flight would take off from Kochi on May 26.

The Haj camp at the Nedumbassery airport will be organised between May 24 and June 10. There will be a total of 4,474 pilgrims flying out for the pilgrimage. Of them, 1,826 are men and 2,448 women. There will also be 93 pilgrims from the Lakshadweep islands, five from Tamil Nadu, and two from Karnataka.

The Haj flights will be operated by Saudi Airlines from Kochi. The first flight is set tot take off at 12.30 p. m. on May 26. The final flight will be on June 9. There will be 16 services. There will also be flights from the Kozhikode and Kannur embarkation points for the pilgrims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US