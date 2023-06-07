ADVERTISEMENT

First Haj flight from Kochi flagged off

June 07, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The first Haj flight from Kochi was flagged off by Minister for Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage V. Abdurahiman from Nedumbassery at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anwar Sadat and Muhammed Muhsin, MLAs, State Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizi, Haj committee members, and officials from Cochin International Airport Limited were present on the occasion, said a press release from the Public Relations Department.

The pilgrims included 208 men and 197 women. They boarded a flight operated by Saudi Airlines, the communication said. There will be six services till June 21. There will be flights on June 9, 10, 12, 14, and 21. These flights will take off at 11.30 a.m. to Jeddah.

As many as 2,244 pilgrims from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts are expected to take the Haj flight from Kochi. There will be 163 pilgrims from the Lakshadweep islands, 52 from Tamil Nadu and two from Haryana flying from Kochi to Jeddah.

