First floor of house destroyed in fire

The first floor of a two-storey house that was destroyed in a fire at Maradu in the city on Wednesday.

KOCHI

04 February 2021 00:18 IST

The first floor of a two-storey house near Thuruthi Temple Road in Maradu was destroyed following a fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire is believed to have occurred owing to a short circuit. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Fire Force personnel from the Thripunithura station rushed to the spot. K. J. Antony, owner of the house, said that he had sustained minor burns after the fire spread from the hall to other rooms. The furniture and electrical appliances were destroyed in the fire, he said.

Officials of the Fire and Rescue Services said that the side walls and the roof were also partially destroyed in the fire. A report will be filed after ascertaining the cause of the fire, they said.

