First dedicated Coast Guard jetty in Kochi opened

Coast Guard Director General V.S. Pathania and Cochin Port Trust Chairperson M. Beena at the inauguration of the Coast Guard jetty at Cochin Port on Tuesday.

A Coast Guard jetty constructed at the Cochin Port Trust was inaugurated by Director General of the maritime force V.S. Pathania on Tuesday.

He said the first dedicated Coast Guard jetty in Kochi would ensure seamless Coast Guard operations in the sea areas of Kerala and the Lakshadweep Islands. A press release said Kochi being strategically located demanded the Coast Guard’s presence in safeguarding India’s maritime interests. The new jetty would facilitate swift deployment of Coast Guard vessels.

The Coast Guard now has augmented its assets in Kochi with four offshore patrol vessels, four fast patrol vessels, two interceptor boats and two auxiliary barges.