First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Kochi

KOCHI:

13 January 2021 11:40 IST

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery about 10.45 a.m. on Wednesday. The flight arrived about 15 minutes ahead of the schedule of 11 a.m. earlier announced by the airport authorities.

The consignment comprises vaccines for Ernakulam district and Kozhikode. The transfer of the vaccines for its onward journey was completed in 10 minutes. The consignment arrived by GoAir G8 347 flight from Mumbai, airport sources said.

The parcel of vaccine comprised 1.8 lakh doses for Ernakulam and 1.19 lakh doses for Kozhikode. Vaccine for Kozhikode will be taken by road.

Advertising

Advertising

Health authorities had said that the consignment meant for Ernakulam will be taken to the Regional Vaccine Store of the Ernakulam General Hospital in the city. The consignments will be sent to the neighbouring district by afternoon. The vaccine was packed in 15 temperature controlled boxes.