First case under BNSS registered in Ernakulam

The first case under the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that kicked in nation-wide on (July 1) Monday was registered by the Kalloorkkad police station in Ernakulam Rural police limits. The case for unnatural death under Section 194 was registered at 2:49 a.m.
