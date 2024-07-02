ADVERTISEMENT

First case under BNSS registered in Ernakulam

Published - July 02, 2024 01:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The first case under the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that kicked in nation-wide on (July 1) Monday was registered by the Kalloorkkad police station in Ernakulam Rural police limits. The case for unnatural death under Section 194 was registered at 2:49 a.m. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US