First case under BNSS registered in Ernakulam

The first case under the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that kicked in nation-wide on (July 1) Monday was registered by the Kalloorkkad police station in Ernakulam Rural police limits. The case for unnatural death under Section 194 was registered at 2:49 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.