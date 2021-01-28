Firm moves HC against termination of contract for cancer centre

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to January 29 the hearing on a writ petition by a company challenging the termination of its contract for construction of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre.
The petition was file d by P and C Projects Pvt Ltd, Erodey. According to it, the total prescribed period for completion of the project as per the agreement was 730 days from the date of handing over of the project site. The construction was commenced on July 25, 2018, and was expected to be completed by July 23, 2020. However, several unexpected incidents including the floods and COVID-19 had caused the delay in completing the project within the time period.
Moreover, substantial delay was caused by the failure of INKEL in clearing the pending bills, resolving the labour disputes and approving the drawings. The delay in completing the project was caused due to reasons beyond the control of the petitioner. Therefore, the termination of the agreement was illegal, according to the petition.
The petitioner also said that it had requested INKEL to constitute a dispute redress committee by invoking a clause in the contract. However, it had not been considered and instead, the petitioner’s contract had been terminated.
