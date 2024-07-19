ADVERTISEMENT

Firm directed to construct footpath on Aroor-Thuravoor stretch on war footing, Alappuzha Collector tells HC

Published - July 19, 2024 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

NHAI instructed to construct height barriers at Aroor and Thuravoor to prevent heavy vehicles from entering construction zone; meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister decides to enforce ban on long-distance heavy vehicles on the national highway stretch

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha District Collector has informed the Kerala High Court that directions have been issued to contracting company responsible for constructing the elevated highway on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch to take steps to remove accumulated mud from the highway and construct footpath on a war footing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a report submitted to the Kerala High Court, the Collector said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been instructed to construct height barriers between Aroor and Thuravoor to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the construction zone.

The Collector said that a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, attended by District Collectors of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Ernakulam, along with police officials, had decided to enforce a ban on long-distance heavy vehicles using the stretch. Despite efforts to divert heavy vehicles from Ernakulam and Kollam districts through the MC Road, some vehicles continue to use the stretch, causing traffic snarls and damage to the recently renovated road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said that the Aluva Rural SP has been asked to divert heavy vehicles from Thrissur towards the south, from Angamaly towards the MC road, while the District Police Chief (Kochi City) has been tasked to divert heavy vehicles from Ernakulam towards the south via the MC road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vehicles deviating from the designated routes will be intercepted before the Kumbalam toll plaza and rerouted via Kundannoor towards the MC road. Heavy vehicles travelling to Ernakulam from Kollam will be redirected through Kottiyam, Chavara, Titanium Junction, and Karunagappally.

The Alappuzha District Police Chief has been instructed to divert heavy vehicles approaching Ernakulam from Kayamkulam, Nangyarkulangara, and Ambalappuzha. Police personnel have been deployed round-the-clock at Ambalappuzha and Aroor to ensure enforcement of the directives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US