Firm directed to construct footpath on Aroor-Thuravoor stretch on war footing, Alappuzha Collector tells HC

NHAI instructed to construct height barriers at Aroor and Thuravoor to prevent heavy vehicles from entering construction zone; meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister decides to enforce ban on long-distance heavy vehicles on the national highway stretch

Published - July 19, 2024 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha District Collector has informed the Kerala High Court that directions have been issued to contracting company responsible for constructing the elevated highway on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch to take steps to remove accumulated mud from the highway and construct footpath on a war footing.

In a report submitted to the Kerala High Court, the Collector said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been instructed to construct height barriers between Aroor and Thuravoor to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the construction zone.

The Collector said that a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, attended by District Collectors of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Ernakulam, along with police officials, had decided to enforce a ban on long-distance heavy vehicles using the stretch. Despite efforts to divert heavy vehicles from Ernakulam and Kollam districts through the MC Road, some vehicles continue to use the stretch, causing traffic snarls and damage to the recently renovated road.

The report said that the Aluva Rural SP has been asked to divert heavy vehicles from Thrissur towards the south, from Angamaly towards the MC road, while the District Police Chief (Kochi City) has been tasked to divert heavy vehicles from Ernakulam towards the south via the MC road.

Vehicles deviating from the designated routes will be intercepted before the Kumbalam toll plaza and rerouted via Kundannoor towards the MC road. Heavy vehicles travelling to Ernakulam from Kollam will be redirected through Kottiyam, Chavara, Titanium Junction, and Karunagappally.

The Alappuzha District Police Chief has been instructed to divert heavy vehicles approaching Ernakulam from Kayamkulam, Nangyarkulangara, and Ambalappuzha. Police personnel have been deployed round-the-clock at Ambalappuzha and Aroor to ensure enforcement of the directives.

