Firm assures dairy farmers of feed supply

The State-owned Kerala Feeds Ltd is working to ensure prompt supply of feed to dairy farmers suffering from a shortage of the produce due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Farmers can contact KFL on 9447490115 for products to be delivered within two days, said K.S. Indusekharan Nair, chairman of the PSU in a press release here on Wednesday.

The company is back to normal functioning after a change in the work schedule following the shutdown since March 24, said KFL managing director B. Sreekumar. “Our production units in Kozhikode, Kallettumkara (Thrissur) and Karunagappally (Kollam) have resumed operation,” he said. Together, these units produce 1,250 tonnes of cattle feed per day.

The press release said that the majority of the State’s farms produce feed on their own premises. The lockdown has led them to face shortage of raw materials. “KFL is particular that no dairy farmer faced a problem with milk production. That is why we have come up with this solution,” the official said.

Since both the Union and State governments have categorised dairy as an essential sector, it faces no hindrance in production or distribution during the lockdown, Dr. Sreekumar said.