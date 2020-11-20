Firing case: one more held

The Perumbavoor police arrested one more accused in connection with the case in which a man was hacked multiple times and shot at, at Thendakkad near Perumbavoor earlier this month. The arrested man was identified as Leo, 25, of Vengoor. He was the sixth accused in the case and had allegedly participated in the attack directly.

So far, the police have arrested nine accused in the case on various charges, including conspiracy, direct participation in the attack and helping other accused to flee.

The victim was identified as Adhil S., 24, of Okkal. The police said that the victim was summoned to the first accused Nizar’s house reportedly to settle some personal dispute between the two. But it ended up with the victim being knocked down using an SUV, hacked with a sword and then fired on the chest. The police had also recovered the firearm a few days after the incident.

Leo had run away to Bengaluru shortly after the incident. He was nabbed from Pulluvazhi near Perumbavoor on Thursday during a clandestine visit.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said that the accused would be charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act since he had over 10 cases in different police stations against his name. He was produced in court and remanded.

The probe team included Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon and Ayyampuzha Inspector Basil Thomas.