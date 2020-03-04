Kochi

Fireworks: HC orders remeasurement

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the District Collector to get another measurement to find out whether a 100-metre distance could be ensured between the firework display place and spectators during fireworks display in connection with the Maradu Kottaram Bhagavathy temple festival.

Report sought

The court asked the Collector to file a report in this regard on March 4.

The order was issued on a petition filed by office-bearers of the temple committee. According to them, the Collector had rejected their application seeking permission to conduct fireworks display on March 6 on the ground that there was no adequate space to keep the norm of 100-metre distance.

They pointed out that firework display was conducted last year and no untoward incidents had happened.

