Fireworks can be allowed in temples where it is custom: Kerala HC

March 15, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has observed that fireworks display cannot be banned by the State machinery in temples where it is customary and part and parcel of festivals by stating that accidents had happened in some other temples.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan made the observation on Friday while setting aside an order of additional district magistrates refusing permission for fireworks display in connection with the Arattupuzha Pooram festival, Thrissur, and the Parakkat Sree Bhagavathi Temple festival (Kavasseri Pooram), Palakkad.

Allowing the petitions by the temple authorities, the court observed that when a customary practice such as fireworks display was being carried out in connection with temple festivals, it should be allowed under the supervision of the State administration after imposing stringent conditions.

The court also directed the magistrates concerned to reconsider the applications of the temple authorities and pass fresh orders.

