Firefighting systems ready at Brahmapuram, govt. tells NGT

August 14, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The updated status report was filed in the case related to shortcomings in the waste management scenario at the site, which had witnessed a major fire on March 2. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Firefighting measures costing around ₹1.2 crore have been set up at the Brahmapuram dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation, according to a report filed by the government authorities before the National Green Tribunal.

The updated status report was filed in the case related to shortcomings in the waste management scenario at the site, which had witnessed a major fire on March 2. Several areas were engulfed in thick smoke for nearly 11 days before the fire was brought under control by the personnel of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services. The Southern Bench of the tribunal had asked the district administration, the State Pollution Control Board and the Kochi Corporation to explain the steps taken to plug the gaps in the fire fighting mechanism at the yard.

The report said that the area in which plastic and legacy waste got accumulated had been divided into different heaps with circumferential path of 10 m on all the four sides to ensure easy access to fire tenders, proper watering and aeration to prevent methane emission. The procedure is expected to convert methane to carbon dioxide and water. The work was completed in 42 acres (24 acres in sector 1 A & 1 B and 18 acres in fresh plastic zone area) at a cost of ₹71.8 lakh.

A watch tower was constructed at a cost of ₹9 lakh near the septage treatment plant to ensure better view of the plastic site. The tower height is 6 m from the base. Ten concrete platforms of size 1.2 m x 1.2 m with lighting facilities were constructed to ensure timely availability of water in case of a fire outbreak. The platforms were set up to install a firefighting pump for use in an emergency. The cost incurred was ₹7 lakh. A 50,000 sq.m static open tank was constructed near the hydrant pump to provide direct feeding of water to the hydrant at a cost of ₹15 lakh.

