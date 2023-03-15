ADVERTISEMENT

Fire watchers to be posted at Brahmapuram

March 15, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire force personnel spread out heaps of garbage using an excavator and spray water to quell the smoke at Brahmapuram. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Brahmapuram dumping site of the Kochi Corporation will be under 24x7 surveillance of fire watchers.

The decision to deploy fire watchers round-the-clock was taken at the first meeting of the empowered committee constituted in the wake of the massive fire that broke out at the yard on March 2. The civic body will be responsible for appointing fire watchers. Police patrol at the site and nearby areas will be strengthened.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh, who chaired the meeting, said on Wednesday that the vigil at the site was continuing. Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the district are camping at the site. Necessary measures are in place to douse even small fires. The district administration will take follow-up measures to ensure that safety systems are in place at the site based on a report submitted by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, he added.

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will collect air, water and soil samples from the site for detailed assessment. Precautionary measures to be taken at the site will be initiated based on the results. The target is to complete the windrow compost plant and other existing projects at Brahmapuram within six months.  

The health survey to identify those affected by toxic fumes that emanated from the fire, which lasted over 11 days, is progressing. Those who require follow-up medical care can approach the nearby primary health centre. Telemedicine services will also be available for the sick. A special medical camp is being organised at the public health centre at Kakkanad for fire personnel who had worked hard to douse the fire. Arrangements will be made to ensure psycho-social support to those who participated in the operations. Experts will clear doubts and anxieties of residents at a session to be held on March 17.

