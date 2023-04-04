Fire stations in Ernakulam tended to over 1,000 incidents since January

April 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Scorched earth, searing heat, near-abandoned vacant plots full of dry grass, and reckless dumping and burning of waste along public spaces have ensured a nightmarish start to the year for Fire and Rescue Services personnel, with the 15 fire stations in the district collectively attending to over 1,000 calls to firefight in over three months.

There were 1,021 calls to fire stations, including the numerous calls for assistance to all stations in the district and beyond triggered by the fire outbreak at Brahmapuram plant, since January.

The Thrikkakara fire station accounted for the maximum number of 128 ‘fire calls’, which was unsurprising considering its proximity to the Brahmapuram plant that had numerous fires before and after the March 2 fire that lasted almost a fortnight. The fire station at Gandhi Nagar received 124 fire calls, Eloor 110 calls, Aluva 84, Angamaly 80, Thripunithura 72, Club Road and Pattimattam 66 each, Muvattupuzha 58, Perumbavoor 53, Mattancherry 51, Kothamangalam 48, Piravom 35, Kalloorkkad 27, and Koothattukulam 19.

Fire force officials across stations uniformly complained about the reckless public practice of setting fire to waste, which then spreads to wider areas consuming precious man-hours and resources. The latest were the two incidents of fire within the city limits on Monday evening that collectively required over 10 units from multiple stations and hours of firefighting.

“Around 90% of fires are arsenic in nature. Preventing them calls for a separate rural fire brigade bestowed with enforcement powers so that it can ensure fire preparedness, including in dumping yards, through frequent inspection and can also engage in fighting. They can also slap notice and initiate punitive measures against those guilty of non-compliance,” said District Fire Officer K. Harikumar.

Tending to rural fire outbreaks, including in dumping yards, it is being pointed out, was stretching an already stretched fire force with a staff strength of around 3,800 personnel across 129 fire stations in Kerala. There are not even enough drivers to meet the demand in proportion to the manifold increase in the number of vehicles. Even in Ernakulam, most stations did not have its sanctioned staff strength thanks to vacant posts, deployment of staff as part of working arrangement, and training. Though stations have home guards attached to them, they serve merely as a support mechanism to firefighters in case of major fires.

Setting up of more rural fire stations is also being proposed on the grounds that they could tend and contain fires, including in dumping yards, in their neighbourhood more swiftly unlike now when firefighters and tenders need to come rushing in from quite a distance.