Fire safety dept. for demolition of godown

The Fire and Safety Department will recommend the demolition of the six-storey footwear godown near the Ernakulam Junction (South) railway station that was gutted in a major fire last week.

A recommendation to that effect citing structural instability will be part of the report that the department is likely to submit to the District Collector on Tuesday. The report will also list out the alleged violations that led to the incident in the heart of the city.

‘Lack of maintenance’

“A complete lack of maintenance of the fire safety system aggravated the situation. While the pumps and related equipment were in place, the overhead and underground water tanks meant for aiding fire fighting were empty. The fire extinguishers were past their expiry period,” a senior fire force official told The Hindu.

NOC for building

He said while the Fire and Safety Department had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for shop-cum-residence occupancy to the building in 2006, the owners had changed the occupancy status to godown despite the fact that godowns were not permissible at such a height. Besides, material far exceeding the capacity of the building were stored inside, he added.

However, senior officials with the Public Works Department (PWD) said the department had not yet been asked to inspect the building.

Detailed probe

Meanwhile, the Electrical Inspectorate Department has set in motion a process to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident after a preliminary inspection of the site held last Friday. A deputy assistant electrical inspector has been entrusted with the inquiry.

“We will have to record the statement of the building owner, those who were present in the building on the day of the accident, and electrical engineer of the building. Besides, statement of KSEB officials will also have to be taken since it was reported that power supply to the building was switched off for line maintenance that day,” said Electrical Inspectorate sources.