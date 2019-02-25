Fire outbreaks at multiple locations in Ernakulam

Fire and Rescue Service personnel in the city were kept on their toes all through Sunday following over a dozen fire incidents in the city, even as Kochiites were coming to terms with thick smoke that continued to bellow from the massive fire that engulfed Kochi Corporation’s waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on Friday.

Grass and waste caught fire at Thammanam on the day, engulfing three vehicles parked nearby. They included two cars and an autorickshaw.

Another car parked near a garbage heap opposite Oberon Mall also caught fire after someone set fire to the garbage.

Personnel of the Gandhinagar fire station, many of whom are already deployed in Brahmapuram, attended six distress calls till evening on Sunday and doused the fire in as many places.

The spree of fire incidents began with dried grass catching fire at Ramanthuruth near the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam. Grass in a vacant plot at Pullepady caught fire after a nearby garbage pile was set afire.

Personnel of the Club Road fire station doused fires reported when a vast tract full of dried grass caught fire near the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary, twice in the day.

The strong wind from the backwaters on the western side resulted in the fire spreading fast. Fire was also reported from an electric line near Madhava Pharmacy Junction.

With the intense summer heat aiding the spread of fire, Fire and Rescue officials have requested people to desist from setting fire to weeds and garbage, since it could become unmanageable, posing danger to people and property.