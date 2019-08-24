Fire in cricketer Sreesanth’s Kochi residence, none injured

A major fire broke out at the residence of cricketer S. Sreesanth here in the early hours on Saturday, officials said.

However, no one was injured, they said.

Sreesanth was not at home when the house caught fire. His wife, children and two helpers who were present at the Edapally residence were rescued by firefighters.

Fire and Rescue Services Personnel were alerted by the neighbours after they detected smoke emanating from the residence.

A room was completely gutted in the blaze. Officials suspect shortcircuit to be cause of the fire.