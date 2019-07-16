Fire in Broadway shop doused

Timely intervention by personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department helped avert a major disaster at the Broadway shopping and market hub in the city on Monday evening.

Department sources said that a wholesale paper shop on Broadway caught fire and a call was received at the Club Road fire station around 8.40 p.m. Three fire tenders, two from Club Road and one from Gandhi Nagar fire station, rushed to the spot to find smoke bellowing out of a shop that was shut and locked for the day.

The fire was brought under control in a short time, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring shops, said an official. The cause of the fire was not known though officials said a short circuit might have triggered the fire.