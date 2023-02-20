ADVERTISEMENT

Fire force rescues cat stranded on coconut tree in Thripunithura

February 20, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A stray cat that got trapped atop a coconut tree had a safe landing, thanks to Fire and Rescue Services personnel of the Thripunithura fire station.

It was on Sunday afternoon that the fire station received a call from a house at Padannayil Junction in Thripunithura. The caller said a cat had somehow climbed atop the coconut tree within their compound and seemed stranded there for the last couple of days. The constant meowing was what prompted the family to seek the help of the fire force.

It took the five-member team led by assistant station officer Vinu Raj hardly 30 minutes to rescue the cat. “We climbed to a certain height of the coconut tree on a ladder and then hoisted a net with ringed border using a rope. The cat was then nudged into the net from which it jumped out and fled while being lowered,” said a fire force official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US