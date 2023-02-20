Fire force rescues cat stranded on coconut tree in Thripunithura

February 20, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A stray cat that got trapped atop a coconut tree had a safe landing, thanks to Fire and Rescue Services personnel of the Thripunithura fire station.

It was on Sunday afternoon that the fire station received a call from a house at Padannayil Junction in Thripunithura. The caller said a cat had somehow climbed atop the coconut tree within their compound and seemed stranded there for the last couple of days. The constant meowing was what prompted the family to seek the help of the fire force.

It took the five-member team led by assistant station officer Vinu Raj hardly 30 minutes to rescue the cat. “We climbed to a certain height of the coconut tree on a ladder and then hoisted a net with ringed border using a rope. The cat was then nudged into the net from which it jumped out and fled while being lowered,” said a fire force official.