Fire fighters talk a man out of his attempt to jump off mall

December 15, 2022 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly attempted to jump off the top floor of a mall at Edappally before fire and rescue personnel talked him out of it on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. The man was identified as a resident of Kollam residing here with a relative. Fire officials suspect him to be mentally unstable.

A safety net was spread to prevent any potential fatality before officials proceeded to the top floor. The man was found standing on a temporary structure erected as part of an ongoing maintenance work.

Fire personnel then talked to him for almost an hour before convincing him into climb down. The family of the man was contacted, and he will be soon moved to a hospital on their arrival.

