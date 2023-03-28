Fire department’s proposals for Brahmapuram plant will be implemented, says Minister

March 28, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that action has been initiated on the report submitted by the Fire and Rescue Services department in the wake of the fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram plant.

The department had submitted to the District Collector and the Kochi Corporation a detailed report on averting recurring fire outbreaks at the plant.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajeeve said a meeting would be held on Monday to review measures being undertaken at Brahmapuram. An estimate will be drawn up for installing CCTVs as recommended by the fire force. Roads will be constructed to facilitate access for fire tenders to the plant.

An action plan is being implemented for waste management in the district in the wake of the Brahmapuram incident. A district-level plan has been envisaged considering that five other municipalities, in addition to the Kochi Corporation, also treat their waste at Brahmapuram. Priority is being given to treating waste at source. Meeting of apartment complexes and residents’ associations have been convened. A decision will be taken in the case of those who cannot set up facilities for waste treatment at source.

Waste management remains the responsibility of local bodies. The State government intervened after the system failed at Brahmapuram. Though the Corporation remained responsible for waste management, the government would not avoid its role, said the Minister.

