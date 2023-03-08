Fire can break out if no action is taken to dispose of waste properly: Kerala HC

March 08, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday orally observed that incidents such as the recent fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi can happen anywhere in the State if proper action is not taken for disposal of waste properly.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a case relating to installation of illegal hoardings and banners in public places came up for hearing. The judge pointed out that issues of waste disposal were prevalent across the State and that in Thiruvananthapuram district, banners removed were being dumped in a waste yard, which in turn produces poisonous fumes when these get burnt as legacy waste.

The court observed that there are a lot of flex boards in Thiruvananthapuram. The Corporation said that these had been removed. When you moved them to the dumping yard, it would be eventually burnt as legacy waste. Citizens would suffer. The fumes from the paint of flex boards are poisonous when burnt. “You do all these in the name of people,” said the court.

The court also asked “why aren’t we learning a lesson despite the Brahmapuram incident?”

“The citizens take the burden, but the people who keep these boards say these are for the citizens. Our State has no capacity to deal with this. You can’t simply say it is being recycled,” observed the court.