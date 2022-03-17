Fire breaks out in Vyttila bar hotel

A minor fire broke out in the store room of a bar hotel near Kaniyampuzha bridge at Vyttila in the city on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 2.30 p.m. in the storeroom of Cochin Heritage hotel where liquor bottles were kept. Seven units from four fire and rescue stations at Thripunithura, Gandhi Nagar, Club Road, and Thrikkakara doused the fire within an hour.

“The storeroom though an extension of the main building was separated by a small corridor. This prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the building,” said fire force sources.

Thripunithura Fire Station Officer K. Shaji led the team of firefighters. The extent of damage is yet to be evaluated.