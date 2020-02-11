Kochi

Fire breaks out in rubber processing unit

Fire engulfed a factory that was into processing scrap rubber, at Pallikkara near here, on Tuesday afternoon.

Prompt intervention by personnel of the Fire and Rescue Service, including those from BPCL, helped put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to a nearby house and plywood factory. The personnel fought the fire for over five hours to finally douse it. Foam sprayed from a fire tender of the BPCL played a major role in putting out the fire.

Eight fire tenders reached the spot. In the evening, a unit from Pattimattom had to return to the spot after the threat of fire from the debris comprising largely of scrap rubber waste.

Machinery too was gutted. The extent of damage is yet to be assessed. The factory did not reportedly have the NOC issued by the Fire Department.

