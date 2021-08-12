KochiKOCHI 12 August 2021 22:30 IST
Fire breaks out in new building at Edathala
Updated: 12 August 2021 22:30 IST
The roof on the first floor of a newly constructed two-storey commercial building at Edathala Junction near Infopark caught fire on Thursday around 5.30 p.m.
Sparks from welding are suspected to have set the glass wool, an insulating material made of glass fibres and is highly inflammable, on fire.
Fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Eloor, and Gandhi Nagar rushed to the scene and it took fire fighters over three hours to douse the fire.
The building was scheduled to be inaugurated next week.
