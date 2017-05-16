Fire breaks out at Oberon Mall, no casualties

A blaze erupted at Oberon Mall near Palarivattom, one of the busiest shopping malls in the city, here on Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported as visitors and staff were safely evacuated from the five-storey building with​in a few minutes of the fire breakout.

According to Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the fire was spotted around 11.15 a.m. at one of the kitchens inside a food court on the fourth floor, where a four-screen multiplex and games area are also situated. On raising an alarm, fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire using fire sprinklers while evacuating the public through corridors and lifts. The blaze could be brought under control by half an hour.

According to the officers, the fire broke out at the kitchen of ‘Chak De’ food stall on the fourth floor. Only a few people were present at the mall as it was opened only about an hour ago, and following the fire, cinema halls stopped screening and audiences were evacuated. Three units of Fire and Rescue Services team from Thrikkakara and Gandhinagar were pressed into the service.

Divisional Fire Officer R. Prasad said the kitchen duct accidentally caught fire from the oil sprinkled while making food (tantoori), and it soon engulfed the ceiling and began to spread. “It was a minor blaze but the spread of smoke inside the building proved to be a major hazard in carrying out the rescue operation,” he said.

To clear out the thick layer of smoke from the building, fire personnel had to break the building’s glass panes and release it

P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, Kochi Range, said the police were ascertaining the origin of the blaze. “There were varying accounts, from a short-circuit to explosion of a gas cylinder, among others. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause,” he told reporters.

Hearing the news of a fire outbreak, hundreds of local residents flocked to the spot and the police had a tough time ensuring smooth traffic along the NH bypass in front of the building. K Laljy, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner, said the mall’s effective fire-fighting system helped avert a major tragedy.

Meanwhile, a section of local residents alleged that the heap of waste on the backyard of the mall hindered the movement of fire-fighters around the building.

Later, the Oberon Mall in a statement said a minor fire broke out in one of the kitchens in the food court and the blaze subsided due to the fire-fighting system in place and alertness of the staff. All customers were evacuated through the main stair and fire exit . The statement, issued by Joji John , Centre Manager , Oberon Mall, also said that the mall would be reopened with in a couple of days after completing all the formalities.