Fire breaks out at house, spreads to nearby lodge at Ponnurunni

A fire broke out on the first floor of a house at Ponnurunni on Wednesday afternoon reducing its contents to ashes before spreading to a lodge next to it, inflicting a collective damage in excess of around ₹6 lakh.
None of the migrant workers who had taken the space on rent were present when the fire broke out around 2 p.m.
Three units from Gandhi Nagar fire station rushed to the scene and it took them an hour to douse the fire.
“The occupants had gone out in the middle of cooking and the fire probably spread from the stoves fuelled by kerosene and fire woods. By the time the fire was doused everything in the room, including those stoves, were reduced to ashes,” a fire officer said.
The fire also spread to the adjacent lodge consuming its ceiling, furniture and fans.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.