Fire breaks out at fruit godown in Angamaly

June 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kochi

Plastic and other waste dumped on the premises of a fruit godown near Railway Station Junction in Angamaly caught fire on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire force personnel from the Angamaly fire station contained the blaze, which broke out around 3.20 p.m., without much delay. A portion of plastic and other waste was burnt, and it may have spread to the larger piles stacked up in front of the godown, they said.

The personnel involved in the operation said a few window panels of the godown were gutted in the fire, though there was no major damage to the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.