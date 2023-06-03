ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at fruit godown in Angamaly

June 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kochi

A portion of waste was burnt, and it may have spread to the larger piles, say fire force personnel

The Hindu Bureau

Plastic and other waste dumped on the premises of a fruit godown near Railway Station Junction in Angamaly caught fire on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire force personnel from the Angamaly fire station contained the blaze, which broke out around 3.20 p.m., without much delay. A portion of plastic and other waste was burnt, and it may have spread to the larger piles stacked up in front of the godown, they said.

The personnel involved in the operation said a few window panels of the godown were gutted in the fire, though there was no major damage to the building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US