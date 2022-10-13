Kochi

Fire breaks out at footwear godown in Kochi

A fire broke out at a footwear godown in the basement of a two-storey building on Asoka Road at Pottakuzhy on Thursday evening inflicting damage to the tune of ₹3 lakh.

Families living on the upper floors managed to escape as soon as the fire was spotted. Short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire reducing the stocked footwear materials into a fire ball. The materials were stacked up in a pile up to the roof in violation of norms, said fire force officials.

Around 40 firefighters and five fire tenders from three fire stations had to slog for nearly three hours before the fire could be doused.

Firefighters could enter the building wearing breathing apparatus. Yet, many of them experienced uneasiness.


